e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / How prepared are common service centres for varsity final-year exams, asks HC

How prepared are common service centres for varsity final-year exams, asks HC

delhi Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:49 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought to know how prepared the Common Service (CSE) centres were. The centres were set up to facilitate the exams of Delhi University’s final-year students who lacked the infrastructure to appear for online Open Book Exams (OBE). The high court simultaneously posted the pleas challenging the University Grants Commission’s direction to conduct the exams for a later date after it was informed that the Supreme Court would be hearing similar matters.

Justice Pratibha M Singh, during the hearing, also issued a notice to the owner of CSE Academy to appear on July 27 and inform the court about the preparedness of the centres for both mock tests and main exams. CSE Academy has been engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology and has an agreement with the Delhi University.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also asked the academy owner to provide the list of centres where the Delhi University final exams will be held. She also asked senior advocate Sachin Datta (ADVOCATE FOR WHOM?) to find out whether a private party or organisation has also been engaged to help conduct the exams.

The high court was hearing a plea challenging Delhi University’s decision to hold OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final-year undergraduate students.

At the outset of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the University Grants Commission (UGC), told the court that various petitions challenging the UGC guidelines for final-year exams in central universities had been listed before the Supreme Court on Thursday and were likely to be listed again on July 27.

He urged that these petitions be taken up for hearing after the apex court hearing. Following this, the court posted the matter for further hearing on July 30.

Advocate Apoorv Kurup, appearing for UGC, submitted a report by a UGC committee headed by professor RC Kuhad on the final guidelines for the examination.

Earlier this week, the high court had asked UGC to clarify if final-year examinations could be conducted using Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), open choice questions, assignments and presentations, instead of long-form exams.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In