IGIA: Man caught with 49-kg peacock feathers

Sep 26, 2019

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday caught a 39-year-old man at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to travel to Hong Kong with three bags full of peacock feathers. The officers said the man, an Indian national, and the recovered feathers were handed over to the Customs department. The source of the feathers is yet to be ascertained.

Assistant inspector general, CISF, Hemendra Singh said that on Wednesday, around 7.15 pm, their CCTV observer at the terminal 3 of the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport found the movements of a passenger, later identified as Naseer Ansari, suspcious. He had three travel bags and was in the check-in area of the terminal.

“Our men approached the passenger and enquired about his travel plans. When he did not cooperate for a thorough security check, he was taken to the random checking point in the departure area and his bags were scanned using an X-Ray scanner. On this our men spotted something suspicious in his bags. A manual checking led to the recovery of peacock feathers from the three bags. The recovered feathers weighed 49 kg,” Singh said.

Sep 26, 2019