e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / IIT-Delhi students receive 925 job offers in phase 1 of placements

IIT-Delhi students receive 925 job offers in phase 1 of placements

delhi Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) on Wednesday said its students bagged over 925 job offers in the first phase of placements for the academic session 2020-21 organised last month. The placements are crucial this year as educational institutions across the country have suspended in-person classes since last March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IIT-Delhi said more than 200 firms have hired students for around 250 different job profiles, including pre-placement offers. “Top recruiters on the campus in terms of the number of students recruited include Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo, and IQVIA,” the statement read.

This year, the hiring processes were conducted in the virtual mode due to the pandemic. The institute did not reveal the highest package received by a student, citing an internal policy.

It said confirmed international offers have been received from several countries including Japan, the Middle East, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. “More than 20 selections for international profiles have been confirmed up to now. Many companies with multinational operations have currently offered students domestic roles.

These may be converted to international offers depending on the situation,” the statement added.

“Most students have opted for jobs in their technical core. We can say around 90% of students have bagged offers in their core areas,” said Anishya Madan, head, office of career services, IIT-Delhi.

top news
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In