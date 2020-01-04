e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
In 5th parent-teacher meeting, CM Kejriwal chips in

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with parents and students at a Delhi government school on the 5th mega parents-teacher (PTM) meeting held on Saturday. Since 2016, the Delhi government has been conducting PTMs in all its schools to ensure parents and teachers talk about their ward’s progress.

The CM had an hour-long interaction with parents at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue where he took feedback on the facilities like laboratory and classrooms in the school.

Devendra, head of the school, said, “Around 60% of parents and students came for the PTM. More parents have started coming for these PTMs over the years. They take an interest in the progress of their kids in low-scoring subjects along with their sports and cultural achievements.” He added that the enrolment numbers of the school too had gone up and students from the school were now pursuing higher education.

School Management Committee member Ravinder Kumar Gupta, whose son studies in class 9, said, “CM interacted with children and asked them what they wanted to do. It was an excellent experience. Whatever the government is doing on education is revolutionary. For instance, our principal and teachers worked tirelessly during Mission Buniyaad scheme to improve learning levels of students.”

Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia too interacted with parents at government co-ed Senior Secondary School in Sector 2, Dwarka. Talking about the mega PTM advertisements in newspapers and radio, Sisodia said, “Parents of government school children, who were earlier occupied by their work, were urged by their employers to attend the PTMs,” he said.

The mega PTM was caught in controversy after union minister Harsh Vardhan wrote to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal asking him to take “appropriate action” since Delhi government was holding these meetings in “cold weather.”

When asked about opposition leaders calling mega PTM being a political gimmick, Kejriwal on Saturday said, “How can imparting good education to our children be a political gimmick? We have been holding regular PTMs since the last two-three years. They tried to end these PTMs but I don’t think politics on schooling and education is justified.”

