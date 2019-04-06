In Delhi, brothers attacked with a knife for scolding neighbour

Two brothers, aged 15 and 17, were critically injured after they were allegedly attacked with a knife by their 23-year-old neighbour in east Delhi’s Raghubir Colony near Ghazipur Thursday night.

The incident took place following an altercation between the three after the brothers, who were listening to music on their phones, scolded the neighbour for repeatedly calling them.

Police said they have arrested the attacker, identified by his first name Vipin. The knife used in the crime was also recovered. He was booked on charges of attempt to murder . A case under IPC section 307 and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Ghazipur police station.

The brothers were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for treatment. The condition of the 17-year-old boy was critical as he suffered a deep stab wound in his abdomen, head, face and forearm. His younger brother was stabbed in his forearm and back.

DCP (east) Jasmeet Singh said that the crime took place around 8 pm. “Following the argument, Vipin took out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the two.”

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 05:05 IST