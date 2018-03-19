International Day of Happiness 2018: It doesn’t cost much to spread cheer, laughter

How beautiful would the world be if every face donned a smile? That’s precisely what International Day of Happiness, a worldwide movement to increase awareness of happiness as a fundamental human right, aims for. Observed annually on March 20, the day has a new theme every year. And this year’s theme is: Share Happiness — focusing on the importance of relationships, kindness and helping each other. Team HT City took to the streets to do its bit too and came back with a bag full of unmatched contentment.

Surviving playfully

Happy faces at Dasna Jail. (Jasjeet Plaha/ HT Photo)

We visited Dasna Jail, Ghaziabad, where we were greeted by the gleeful laughter of inmates’ children, who were either born or brought here because they were too young to take care of themselves. Unaware that they are in prison, these kids think of the haunting walls as their happy homes. As they happily gorged on the sweets that we had brought for them, with a twinkle in their eyes, they made us realise that happiness needs no reason. We spent the entire day chit-chatting with them, clicking selfies capturing their innocence, cracking jokes, and sharing unforgettable moments of laughter. These moments will remain forever etched in our minds.

A belly full of happiness

The Singh brothers, Jara (left) and Manjeet have been serving langars outside different hospitals for the past four months. (Amal KS/ HT Photo)

We also went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg where we got in touch with the Singh brothers — Jujhar (Jara), 46, and Manjeet Singh, 43, who have been serving langars outside different hospitals for the past four months. Every Saturday afternoon, you can find them outside RML, serving food to the hungry and needy. This time, we joined them in this noble deed as they served langar outside Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. “There are so many people who are hungry, poor or needy. And we try to make them happy by serving them good food. So, for us, this is an appropriate way to observe International Day of Happiness,” says Manjeet.

Distributing joy on the streets

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give,” said Sir Winston S Churchill. (Amal KS/ HT Photo)

Connaught Place, the heart of the city, is home to several faces who don’t own a place of their own. We decided to surprise some people with presents, thoughtfully picked for them, wrapped in love. A mother putting her newborn to sleep; an old woman casually strolling around, looking for something to get her through the day; a small girl sitting on the footpath studying for her English exam — the smiles they gave us on receiving their gifts made our efforts worthwhile. We were reminded of a quote by Sir Winston S Churchill: “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”’

Delicate Smiles

Several kids, as young as five years old, work for about 8-10 hours a day at the Ghazipur Fruit and Flower Market. (Jasjeet Plaha/ HT Photo)

One of the largest flower markets in the country, Ghazipur Fruit and Flower Market, was also one of our stops. Not many may be aware but hidden behind the beauty of flowers that are on sale, are the faces of innocent children, who work day and night at the mandi. We thought that today was a perfect day to cheer them up by offering warm hugs along with some candies to brighten their day.