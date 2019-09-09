It is likely to remain hot, humid and uncomfortable, says Met

delhi

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:41 IST

Above average temperatures combined with high relative humidity has raised “discomfort” this September, according to meteorologists. This sultry weather is likely to stay for another week.

The maximum humidity on Sunday was 98% (till 2.30 pm) and the maximum temperature was 35.6°C, 2 degrees above normal. The maximum humidity on Saturday was also 98% and the maximum temperature was 37.2°C, 3 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature on Saturday was 28.2°C, 2 degrees above normal. Rains have been patchy in September in Delhi so the temperature hasn’t fallen while the easterly are continuing to bring moisture from Bay of Bengal.

“The discomfort is more because of high humidity combined with high temperature. High humidity is expected in this season. There have been no rains in Delhi for some time, only thundershowers. There is no weather system which is likely to bring heavy rains in Delhi in the next few days,” said K Sathi Devi, head of national weather forecasting centre.

The relative humidity over the past week has been 85% on September 1, 87% on September 2, 87% on September 3, 85% on September 4, 91% on September 5, 88% on September 6, 98% on September 7 and 98% on September 8.

There is no historical humidity data with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi to compare the maximum humidity levels with but officials said maximum and minimum temperature were marginally lower last year compared to this year.

“Patchy rains in Delhi haven’t allowed the temperature to fall. It’s hot and humid. This will continue because easterly winds are blowing bringing a lot of moisture. We are expecting uncomfortable weather conditions for next few days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Delhi has a deficiency of 33% in monsoon rains till September 8, according to India Meteorological Department. The overall monsoon rains are 2% surplus, east and northeast India has the highest deficiency at 20%; central India and peninsular India are 17% and 11% surplus respectively, northwest India has a deficiency of -6%.

A low pressure area is lying over north Chhattisgarh. The monsoon trough is passing through Bikaner, Kota, Jabalpur, and centre of low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, Jamshedpur and Digha. “Under such conditions, increase in rainfall activity likely in northeastern states, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh from September 9, reduction of rainfall activity over eastern coast of India including Chhattisgarh from September 8 and over west coast of India from September 10 is likely,” IMD said in its Sunday bulletin. Fairly widespread and heavy to very heavy falls likely over Gujarat region, Konkan, Goa and West Madhya Pradesh during next two-three days.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 02:41 IST