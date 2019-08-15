‘Jamia lunch for J-K students cancelled at varsity’s request’: J-K govt

delhi

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:27 IST

A day after a lunch for students of Jamia Millia Islamia from Jammu and Kashmir with the Delhi liaison officer appointed by J&K government. was called off, officials from J-K government said it was done at the university’s request.

The Deputy Director of Information, J&K government, said the university had on August 12 sent a request by email through its Dean Students Welfare for “postponement/cancellation” of the event.

On Tuesday, a university official said the event was cancelled by the J&K officials and the varsity had no role in it.

The Jamia Millia official, however, said on Wednesday, “We received information (of cancellation/postponement) late at night and we communicated accordingly. Later, we got to know that the request was made by Dean of Students Welfare since they could not get in touch with students, they had made a request to postpone it. There was some miscommunication.”

Last week, J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik had sanctioned Rs 1 lakh and asked the Centre-appointed liaison officers to organise “Eid festivities” for Kashmiri students studying outside J-K. A group of Kashmiri students from Jamia had released a statement on Monday refusing to accept the invitation as it would “betray our people’s rights.”

