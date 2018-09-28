Janitor nabbed from Connaught Place eatery for allegedly filming woman

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested as “preventive measure” the 20-year-old janitor of a Connaught Place restaurant after a woman accused him of secretly recording her in the washroom.

The woman seized the suspect’s mobile phone and deleted the purported video clips but chose not to register a police complaint, said Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

In the absence of a complaint, the police didn’t register a first information report (FIR), but arrested the man as per “preventive action”. “We arrested the man for breach peace of a public place under CrPC ,” said Verma.

The incident took place when the woman was at the restaurant with her friends on Wednesday evening. “When she came out of the washroom, she suspected that the janitor was pointing his phone’s camera towards the washroom. She alerted her friends and called the police,” said the DCP.

“A police team quickly arrived at the spot and picked up the suspect for questioning. But the woman didn’t hand over the phone to us for investigation and said she deleted certain videos from the phone,” said the DCP.

“The woman told us she didn’t want an FIR, but we arrested and questioned the suspect who claimed that he was only speaking to someone over the phone,” said the DCP.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 03:58 IST