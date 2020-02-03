Javadekar cites Kejriwal’s anarchist remark to call him ‘terrorist’

delhi

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:55 IST

Days after BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma allegedly called chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said Kejriwal had called himself an “anarchist” and there is not much of a “difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”.

Flanked by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister of state finance Anurag Thakur, Javadekar said, “He is now asking with a sad face, ‘am I a terrorist?’ You are a terrorist…You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist.”

Thakur and Verma were earlier dropped from the BJP’s star campaigner list on orders from the Election Commission after their comments were found to violating the model code of conduct. The commission had found Thakur’s chant of “Desk ke gaddaro ko” at an election rally in Rithala undesirable and objectionable. Verma, on the other hand, had given an interview to a news agency and made objectionable remarks against protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Javadekar stressed on the terrorist remark and said, “The people of Delhi did not know his real character and hence they supported him but in the last five years now the mask of innocence from his face has disappeared and he has been exposed.”

The AAP hit back with its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh challenging the BJP to get Arvind Kejriwal arrested if they have the audacity to prove that he is a terrorist.

Singh said in a press conference, “It is shameful that top BJP leaders including MPs and chief ministers (referring to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath), and now a union minister like Prakash Javadekar are using such unparliamentary words against a political leader like Arvind Kejriwal. Words such as terrorist.”

He further said, “I challenge the BJP to get Arvind Kejriwal arrested if they have the audacity to prove that he is a terrorist.”