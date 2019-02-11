Jobless 30-year-old man commits suicide by jumping off Mayur Vihar flyover in east Delhi
delhi Updated: Feb 11, 2019 08:41 IST
A 30-year-old man suffering from depression over not getting a job allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Mayur Vihar flyover in east Delhi, police said Sunday. Saurabh, a native of Bhojpuri in Bihar, was presently staying at New Ashok Nagar, they said.
He had completed his Bachelor of Technology degree from a university in Bihar, they added. The Mayur Vihar police station was informed at around 9 am regarding the incident following which they rushed to the spot, a senior official said.
Saurabh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. The officer said they have recovered a diary from the residence of Saurabh wherein he had written that he was frustrated over not getting a job.
The content of the diary showed that he was depressed over being unemployed, he added.
Investigations revealed that the deceased had shifted to Delhi just two-and-a-half-months ago and was looking for a job, the officer said. The body has been handed over to family after post-mortem, police said.
