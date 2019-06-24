Journalist shot at in east Delhi

A 38-year-old freelance journalist was injured when she was fired upon by unknown persons while driving back to her home in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave late on Saturday night.

The journalist, Mitali Chandola, suffered a bullet injury to her right arm. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors said she was out of danger.

Police are suspecting personal enmity behind the attack, though they have not completely ruled out the possibility that the attackers were robbers. Saturday’s was the second attack on the former journalist’s car in the last month. A case of attempt to murder and arms act was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station in the latest case.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said Chandola was coming from the Noida side and taking a left turn towards Ghazipur-New Ashok Nagar road near the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital when a four-wheeler intercepted her.

“Although we are yet to officially record Chandola’s statement, she in her brief account said that a four-wheeler intercepted her car and its occupants threw eggs on the front windshield, forcing her to stop as she could not see through the glass. She told us that two masked men came out of the vehicle and fired bullets from the front side of her car,” said DCP Singh.

At least three bullets were fired at her car, said police.

According to Singh, the crime came to fore when a passerby found Chandola bleeding in her car and rushed her to the hospital. The police control room was informed about the attack from the hospital. “Chandola is undergoing treatment and will have to undergo a plastic surgery. She is out of danger,” he added.

Police said Chandola told them that she was in a legal battle with her estranged husband since 2010 and there are around 10 cases related to it. “She has also told us about the life threats she had been facing because of the cases she had filed. The spot where the attack took place is not covered under any CCTV camera. We are probing the case from all possible angles,” Singh said.

The attack on Chandola is the latest in a spree of at least 43 shooting incidents, in which at least 220 gunshots have been fired and 16 persons have died in the last one month.

This is the second attack on journalists with firearms in less than a fortnight in Delhi. Two journalists working with a TV news channel and their driver had a narrow escape when two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at their car at the Barapullah flyover. The Delhi Police are yet to make a breakthrough in either of the two attacks on journalists.

Chandola earlier worked with a TV new channel. She presently lives in Greater Noida. Her two children live with her family members, the police said.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 05:05 IST