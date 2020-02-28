L-G directs cops to continue patrolling, EDMC to scale up cleanliness drive in riot-hit areas

delhi

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:56 IST

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal visited the violence-affected areas of north-east Delhi on Friday and directed the Delhi Police to continue patrolling and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to scale up its cleanliness drive in the area.

The L-G visited Seelampur, Maujpur, Jafrabad and Brahampuri, and interacted with locals while assuring them of all assistance. “During the visit, the L-G asked the Delhi Police to ensure a swift and effective response to any untoward situation. He said visible police presence with outreach will build the confidence of locals and restore normalcy. He also instructed the Delhi Police to stand strict vigil and closely guard vital installations,” a statement from the L-G’s office read.

The L-G further directed the EDMC to clean the areas extensively to remove debris and garbage. He also ordered proper sanitation, the removal of burnt cars, malba (construction and demolition waste) and so on in the affected areas.

He further directed the health department to deploy enough doctors, para-medical personnel and medicines for the proper healthcare of victims.

“The L-G also met with members of Aman Committees of affected areas and asked them to intensify outreach activities to build up confidence measures and restore peace. During his visit, he again appealed to everyone to maintain peace and public order. He also requested people to cooperate with the police and the administration in maintaining peace and harmony,” a spokesperson of the L-G’s office said.

Baijal inspected the areas along with special commissioner of police (law and order), SN Shrivastava, joint commissioner of police, senior officers of Delhi fire service and officials of the health department and EDMC officials.