Land agency to auction 366 plots in June

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to auction 366 plots for residential and commercial use, including sites for the installation of mobile towers. The auction, to be made public on Saturday, will be held between June 25 and June 27, said a senior DDA official. Registrations for the auction begin on June 3.

The list of 366 plots includes 100 sites for installation of mobile towers, 80 residential plots in Chittaranjan Park, Dwarka, Kondli among others, 50 plots each for industrial and institutional purpose and 37 shops.

The land-owning agency will also auction a restaurant near Coronation Park in North Delhi on leasehold basis. The DDA hopes to earn good revenue from the sale of these properties.

This will be the fourth auction held by the agency in the last six months. “We have earned ₹2,100 crore as revenue by selling plots for residential and commercial use. We have a lot of vacant plots that we will put on sale in the next few months,” DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said.

The land-owning agency has come out with sites for mobile towers after an interim of almost two years. DDA officials said there was a demand for cellular operators for more sites to address frequent call drops and poor cellular coverage, especially in areas such as Narela and Rohini.

Subu R, commissioner (land disposal), DDA said, “We have been getting a lot of requests from cellular operators for mobile towers sites. A lot of residents have also requested us to do something about the connectivity issue. We are putting 100 sites up for auction.”

Kapoor said, “A lot of residents in Narela and Rohini have complained of poor mobile network connectivity. We are not auctioning these sites to earn profits. This is to meet the requirement of the people living in the area.”

While the DDA is struggling to sell off its flats, especially in Narela and Rohini, agency officials said there is a substantial demand for commercial spaces in these areas. The DDA is making an effort to boost business in these areas in the hopes that it will help developing the two planned sub-cities where the majority of DDA’s housing projects are planned. “We have been making an effort to get the traders, who have been allotted plots in Narela industrial area, to shift here so that the commercial activity picks up. This will in turn help in increasing the demand for housing,” said a DDA senior official.

