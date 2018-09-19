Landlord convicted for not doing tenant verification

A Delhi court has convicted a landlord for failing to get the police verification done of his tenant who had been living in the house for the past four years.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Singh said that nothing substantial in the favour of the man has come on record despite all the parties being cross-examined.

“Prosecution has succeeded in proving the offence punishable under section 188 IPC (Indian Penal Code) against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Hence, accused is convicted for the said offence,” the court said Monday.

It said the prosecution has successfully brought on record that accused had not complied with law and violated the order of additional commissioner of police concerned by not submitting the tenant verification form at the police station. The case was filed under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the landlord in January this year.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 03:50 IST