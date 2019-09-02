Law graduate held for shooting relative in the head

delhi

A 24-year-old law graduate was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a relative by shooting him in the head in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Friday, said police.

Police said that Daljeet Singh, the man shot at in the incident, has a criminal record and was being treated for his injuries. The attempt on his life was made by Abhijeet Malik, said DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav over a financial dispute.

DCP Yadav said they had also arrested 26-year-old Akash Gupta who worked for Malik’s brother.

The officer said that Malik and Singh were distant relatives. “Two months ago, Singh had misbehaved with Malik’s family and then followed it up with threats to him. So, Malik decided to seek revenge and roped in Gupta,” said the officer.

Together, the duo procured two pistols and 20 cartridges and on Friday lured Malik to his office in Paschim Vihar where they opened fire at him, said the officer. While Malik managed to shoot Singh in his head, Gupta’s gun did not go off, the officer added.

Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital while the suspected duo was nabbed from Rohini on Sunday based on a tip-off, said the officer.

