Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
Light rain in Delhi, minimum temperature rises due to cloud cover

Light rain in Delhi, minimum temperature rises due to cloud cover

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the western disturbance, the IMD said.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A man carrying an umbrella commutes during rains amid cold weather in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Parts of the national capital received light rain on Saturday morning, while the minimum temperature rose to 7 degrees Celsius due to a cloud cover over the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 441, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘severe’ category for the second day in a row. The monitoring stations in many parts of the city including ITO, Mandir Marg, Sirifort, RK Puram and Punjabi Bagh showed the AQI in ‘severe’ category.

“Moderate” fog lowered visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung.

A Met official said 1.2 mm rain was recorded at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road after 8.30 am. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

“As per our forecast, the impact of a western disturbance has begun over northwest India, including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road recorded traces of rainfall,” the IMD said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the western disturbance, it said.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and “very dense” fog lowered visibility to “zero” metres.

On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius. The all-time record is minus 0.6 degree Celsius registered in January 1935.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said the minimum temperature has started rising under the influence of the “intense” western disturbance, which will affect northwest India till January 6.

Light rain is expected in Delhi over the next two to three days, he added.

Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Elon Musk’s target
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
