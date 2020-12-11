e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / LNJP treats 10K Covid patients, Satyendar Jain hails hospital team

LNJP treats 10K Covid patients, Satyendar Jain hails hospital team

Located in central Delhi, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital was converted into a dedicated coronavirus facility soon after the outbreak of the pandemic here in March.

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The LNJP is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.
The LNJP is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government-run LNJP hospital has successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday and hailed the team of the facility for the services rendered.

Located in central Delhi, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital was converted into a dedicated coronavirus facility soon after the outbreak of the pandemic here in March.

“Congratulations to the team of LNJP Hospital for successfully treating over 10000 Covid +ve patients. This is the highest number of people to whom any Indian hospital has been able to provide service to. Kudos to the team and staff and we are eternally grateful for their services,” Jain said in a tweet.

The LNJP is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

The British-era hospital has 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients currently, besides ICU beds.

Delhi recorded 1,575 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest in over three months, even as the positivity rate slipped to below three per cent, authorities said.

tags
top news
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting Bengal
‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting Bengal
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In