Lokpal member justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi dies of Covid-19

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:14 IST

Judicial member of Lokpal and former justice of Chattisgarh high court Ajay Kumar Tripathi, 62, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died late Saturday evening. He had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) trauma centre on April 3.

He had been on the ventilator and was in a critical condition when he was admitted.

“He had been on and off the ventilator since his admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) last month. He died with Covid-19 in the evening,” said an official from the hospital, on condition of anonymity.

He also suffered from diabetes, which increases the risk of severe symptoms from Covid-19.

He was the second Covid-19 patient to be admitted to the Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre, which was converted into a stand-alone Covid-19 centre, one of the three government centres in the city. The 240-bed facility is meant for those with severe symptoms of Covid-19.

The new private ward at the main AIIMS campus is reserved for suspected cases, whereas those with mild symptoms are sent to the AIIMS Jhajjar campus.

All trauma cases have now been diverted to the main AIIMS campus where they are handled in the emergency ward.