Man arrested for realtor’s murder in Delhi

The driver of a property dealer has been arrested for the murder of a 42-year-old rival property dealer in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy on Thursday night, police said on Saturday.

The killed property dealer, Chander Shekhar Singh, was one of the five persons gunned down in Delhi in a 15-hour period between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer north district) said that the murder was a result of a dispute over a 150 square yard property in Bhalswa Dairy.

“Singh and another dealer, identified as Sunil Gupta, were embroiled in a dispute over a property both wanted their respective clients to get. That led to fights between the two property dealers and the murder,” said deputy commissioner of police Sharma.

Singh was in a Toyota Innova with a friend around 9.30 pm on Thursday, a few hundred metres from his home, when Gupta and four others gunned him down, the DCP said.

While Gupta and the other suspects are on the run, his driver Kamal was arrested from Bulandshahar on Saturday, the DCP said.

“Kamal had fired one of the two shots that killed Singh,” said the DCP.

