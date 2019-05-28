Man falls to death at Bawana police station, family cries foul

The father of a man wanted in a murder case died after falling off the third floor of the Bawana police station building in outer Delhi on Sunday evening, prompting his family to allege that he was first thrashed and then pushed to his death by policemen.

The police, however, denied the allegations saying that the man jumped to his death after he was let off after questioning about his son’s whereabouts.

The police identified the man as Balraj Chauhan,55, and said his 22-year-old son Rahul was wanted in a case of murder that took place in Bawana last month. “Rahul was also involved in two attempt to murder cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in a fourth crime,” said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district).

The DCP denied that Chauhan was thrashed during questioning. “He was not an accused in any case. None of the investigators misbehaved with him. The autopsy report will confirm that he wasn’t even touched by his interrogators,” said the DCP.

Having worked at a Bawana factory for years, but currently out of job, Chauhan lived with his wife, one son and a daughter in Bawana’s Wajidpur village.

The family claimed that Chauhan’s son Rahul had been missing for six months and they weren’t aware if he was even alive. “On Sunday, three policemen visited our home and took my husband away around 11.30am. I was picked up half-an-hour later from a factory where I work,” said Chauhan’s wife Rajrani. Rajrani said that she was kept on the ground floor of the police station while her husband was taken to an upper floor for questioning.

Around 7pm, Chauhan allegedly made a phone call to his other son, Sunil. “My father told me that the police were thrashing him and warned me not to visit the police station,” Sunil said.

The death occurred minutes later around 7.45pm. “I was visiting the washroom in the police station’s courtyard when I saw two-three policemen pushing my husband from the third floor. I ran to check on my husband, but the police took me away. I wasn’t allowed near my husband in his last moments,” said Rajrani.

However, the DCP narrated a different story. “Chauhan was told to leave after questioning. He jumped to his death while there was no policeman around,” said the DCP, refusing to speculate on the reason behind Chauhan’s decision to “jump”.

Police said the autopsy was conducted and the probe handed over to a sub-divisional magistrate. But by Monday evening, there was more drama in Chauhan’s village as his family locked his body in a room even as scores of armed policemen “pressured” them to cremate the body.

This is the second death in Chauhan’s family this year. On February 1, his nephew Vicky was shot dead in Bawana. “Just hours before his murder, Vicky had been called to the Bawana police station for questioning. We have reasons to suspect police’s hand in that death as well,” said Pintu, who is Chauhan’s nephew and Vicky’s brother.

The police denied any foul play in that murder case too and claimed that the case had been solved with the arrest of some suspects who were motivated by a personal enmity.

First Published: May 28, 2019 05:24 IST