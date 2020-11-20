e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man held with 6.29 kg gold bars at New Delhi railway station

Man held with 6.29 kg gold bars at New Delhi railway station

delhi Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

A 37-year-old man at the New Delhi railway station was arrested after he was found with around 6.29 kg gold bars, which he had hidden in a concealed pouch of his jacket, Delhi police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Singh said the gold, which had the marking of IPMR, Gulf Gold Refinery and Valcambi Suisee (Switzerland), has been confiscated.

The officer said that on Thursday, a police team was patrolling on platform 16 at the New Delhi Railway Station when police noticed a passenger behaving suspiciously. The Howrah Rajdhani Express train had just arrived then at around 10 am.

“Police stopped him for questioning. He was found in possession of gold bars. Officers from customs were called to the spot and after a thorough search as per procedure, it revealed he was carrying gold bars in cloth pouches specially made in the inner jacket and the cloth belt. The confiscated gold had the marking of IPMR, Gulf Gold Refinery and Valcambi Suisee (Switzerland).”

Police identified the man as Pravin Kumar Ambalal Khandelwal, a resident of Bhayandar in Maharashtra. Police said Khandelwal confessed he had received the gold from his accomplice in Kolkata and had boarded the train from Asansol, West Bengal.

“He had to deliver the gold to the jewellers in Mumbai. To avoid detection at the airports, train was used us a mode of transport and to avoid metal detectors, Howrah Station was avoided,” Singh said adding the customs is investigating the case.

top news
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In