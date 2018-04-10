 Man involved in 400 robbery cases arrested in Delhi | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Man involved in 400 robbery cases arrested in Delhi

The accused, from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, would travel from his home to Delhi in the bus and steal motorcycles parked in commercial areas using master keys.

delhi Updated: Apr 10, 2018 21:02 IST
With the man’s arrest, 21 cases of automobile thefts have been worked out so far.
With the man’s arrest, 21 cases of automobile thefts have been worked out so far. (File photo)

A 34-year-old man involved in more than 400 robbery cases in nine years in Delhi was arrested on Tuesday and 12 stolen motorcycles recovered from him, police said.

“Accused Mohammad Imran, of Lohiya Nagar in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, would travel from his home to Delhi in the bus and steal motorcycles parked in commercial areas using master keys. He would often steal more than one vehicle in a day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said.

“With his arrest, 21 cases of automobile thefts have been worked out so far,” he added.

The officer said Imran had admitted involvement in over 400 robbery cases.

