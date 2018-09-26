Man kills girl, chops her into pieces in Delhi; confesses

A teenaged girl was allegedly killed by her male friend in southeast Delhi’s Nizamuddin on Sunday night, the police said. The girl’s mutilated body, stuffed in two bags, was found lying in a drain under the Barapullah flyover on Tuesday evening.

Police said that incident came to light after the killer walked up to a policeman and confessed to the crime.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Rizwan Khan, a resident of Nizam Nagar in Hazrat Nizamuddin area.

According to senior police officers, Khan walked up to a local constable on Tuesday afternoon and allegedly said he had killed his girlfriend.

Special commissioner of police (law and order) RP Upadhyay confirmed the arrest. “Khan allegedly told the police that he killed the girl with a knife and threw her body in a drain under the Barapullah flyover after cutting it into two pieces,” a senior police officer probing the matter, said, requesting anonymity.

The accused led the police to the drain under the flyover on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg where two bags were found. “The bags were opened. One had a girl’s head while the other had her lower body. A crime and forensics team was called to the spot and the body parts were sent for medical examination,” the officer said.

Police said when Khan was questioned, he said that he was dating the girl for the past 11 months.

“He said he was annoyed with her after learning recently that she had befriended another man. They had an altercation on Sunday evening, which turned violent. He said that the same night, he allegedly slit the girl’s throat with a knife. He allegedly cut her body into two pieces and stuffed it in a bag to dispose it in the early hours of Monday,” the officer said.

Police contacted the girl’s family to ascertain her identity.

Khan, the police said, is unemployed and lives with his mother, two elder brothers and a sister. Police said Khan’s father passed away in 1998.

