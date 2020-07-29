e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Man rapes 23-year-old woman near Red Fort

Man rapes 23-year-old woman near Red Fort

The woman also alleged that the man had kidnapped her daughter. The girl was found later, police said.

delhi Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
The accused has been arrested, police said.
The accused has been arrested, police said.(PTI image)
         

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a park near Red Fort in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday and the accused has been arrested, they said. The man and the victim are vagabonds and they knew each other, a senior police officer said.

On Saturday night, a person after spotting the woman, who was bleeding from her head, called the police control room. She was taken to a hospital where she told doctors about the incident, the officer said.

The woman told police that the man raped her in the park and when she resisted, hit her with a stone, police said. She has also alleged that the man had kidnapped her daughter. However, police found the girl later, they said.

“The incident took place on Saturday. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station and the accused was arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The woman’s condition is stated to be stable, police said.

