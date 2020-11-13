e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man sets himself on fire after mobile store refuses to replace handset

Man sets himself on fire after mobile store refuses to replace handset

delhi Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

A 40-year-old man allegedly set himself afire at a mall in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday afternoon when a store refused to replace a “malfunctioned” mobile phone he had gifted to his niece for online classes, police said.

The man, who repairs inverters, suffered 40% burns and is being treated at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said the man’s condition is stable.

The DCP said the man had bought the smartphone from a store at the mall in Rohini a month ago and gifted it to his 14-year-old niece who is a class nine student at a government school.

“According to the family, the phone started to get heated and malfunctioned. He visited the store on November 6 and demanded the handset be replaced, but the company cited their policy to deny him a replacement,” the DCP said, based on his family’s complaint.

Further correspondence with the company yielded no results and he was again cited the same policy for refusal, the DCP said.

“On Friday, he decided to set himself on fire if his request was turned down,” the officer said.

When his request was again turned down on Friday, Mishra allegedly filled en empty bottle with petrol from his scooter parked outside the mall and then set himself on fire while climbing down the stairs.

The police are continuing to probe the circumstances of the alleged suicide bid.

top news
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In