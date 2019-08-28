Man, son from Tamil Nadu robbed in Delhi

delhi

A 49-year-old man and his son from Tamil Nadu were robbed of their money and other valuables allegedly by eight people in Nuh district of Haryana, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, registered at the IGI Airport police station on Monday, V Muniyappan, the victim, had seen an advertisement on a website where a person was selling his Innova Crysta car for Rs eight lakh.

The deal was fixed and Muniyappan, along with his 22-year-old son Vasu, came to Delhi on Friday around 10.30 am. From Terminal-2 of the IGI Airport, he was instructed to board a cab which was sent for them, the FIR said.

When they reached IOCL petrol pump at Mandhi Khera, Nuh, they boarded a Scorpio car around 2.30 pm and the occupants introduced themselves as the owner of the Innova.

After travelling some distance, at least half-a-dozen people entered the car and robbed the father-son of their two mobile phones, one watch, one gold ring, Rs 10,000 and two signed cheques, the FIR said.

The accused demanded more money, following which Muniyappan called one of his known persons in Tamil and asked him to send Rs 50,000. His friend sent the money in two installments of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, it said.

Later, the victims were dropped at Mandi Khera on bikes from where they reached Delhi and filed a complaint.

A case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 384 (punishment for extortion) has been registered against unknown people at the IGI Airport police station. The police are looking to nab the accused.

Muniyappan works in a bathroom fitting company and belongs to Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

