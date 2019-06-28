Man stabbed to death in South Delhi

A 36-year-old scrap dealer was first stabbed and then shot dead in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar by two men — one of them a distant relative of the victim — late Wednesday. Police said the two men had lent ₹4-5 lakh to the businessman which he was not returning despite repeated warnings.

The police identified the deceased as Fateh Ali, a resident of Bengali Jhuggi in I Block, Sangam Vihar. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said they received a call late Wednesday, reporting that a man was found dead in lane number 15 of I Block in Sangam Vihar.

“On this, a team rushed to the spot and took Ali to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary probe revealed that one Pintu Singh had invited Ali for drinks to his house in the same block on Wednesday night. We learnt that one Rafiq was also accompanying the two men,” Kumar said.

The DCP said raids were conducted and the second suspect, Rafiq, was detained for questioning.

“He told us that Ali owed about ₹4-5 lakh to Pintu, a private financer. He said Pintu had been asking Ali to return his money but he kept asking for more time. Recently, Ali had told Pintu that if he cannot give him more time, he can forget about his money,” the officer said.

The deputy commissioner of police said this had angered Pintu.

The DCP also said that while Rafiq was arrested, efforts to trace Pintu were underway.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 04:21 IST