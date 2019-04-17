Man tries to smuggle gold in cigarette pack

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday arrested a man for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold pieces and a pendant, worth ₹22 lakh, by hiding them in a pack of cigarette. Two of the man’s associates, who were waiting outside the airport to receive the gold, were also arrested.

According to the officers, the man, an Indian, landed at the Delhi airport from Muscat on Monday.

Following a tip off, the customs officials approached the man and asked him to cooperate for a detailed check of his luggage and personal frisking.

“While checking, we found that the man was carrying a cigarette pack. When we checked it seemed unusually heavy. When we opened it we found there were two bars wrapped in a paper. Cigarette was placed on top of them to hide the gold. A gold pendant as also recovered from it,” said a customs officer who did not wish to be identified.

On questioning the man revealed that he was supposed to hand over the gold to two of his contacts who were waiting for him outside the airport. “We followed the man and the other two men were also arrested. Names of the three men cannot be revealed as our investigations are in process,” the officer said.

Additional commissioner customs (IGI airport) said that the recovered gold was 760 grams, worth ₹21,95,260.

“The gold was seized and the passengers were arrested,” he said.

