Manish Sisodia writes to PM over education adviser’s sacking

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written to prime minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the problems created by the dismissal of advisers to Delhi ministers.

Sisodia’s letter specifically talked about Atishi Marlena, the adviser to Sisodia on education-related matters.

The Delhi government’s general administration department (GAD) had on Tuesday cancelled the appointments of nine party members working as advisers and consultants to the Delhi cabinet.

The order, which cited a home ministry letter, drew sharp criticism from the government’s political executive, which alleged the move was aimed at derailing the “good work” done in the past three years.

“You don’t become big by destroying someone using all tactics. By removing Atishi Marlena as the adviser to the education minister, you have not just tried to destroy me but also the future of Delhi’s children. I have one question to you, if you cannot give us something then at least don’t stop what is happening,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia pointed out the steps taken by the government to improve the education system in the city and said these measures were conceptualised and implemented with the help of Marlena.

“She has been working with me as the adviser to the education minister for three years and was taking a salary of Re1 per month. What signal do you want to send by dismissing such a patriotic and educated woman, who was working for the education of children?” Sisodia asked.

Sisodia said that it was not necessary that education ministers and directors are experts on education or have an experience in the field of education. “That is why we kept Atishi Marlena as an adviser,” he said.

Marlena holds a degree in education from Oxford and has taught as a teacher in a private school.