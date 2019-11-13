May extend odd-even, depending on pollution levels: Kejriwal

delhi

: With air quality plunging further, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday blamed continuing farm fires in neighbouring states, and said his government may consider extending the odd-even road space rationing scheme beyond November 15, when it was scheduled to end. The decision will depend on pollution levels, he said.

At 4pm, the air quality index (AQI) read “severe” for the second consecutive day on Wednesday at 456. On Tuesday, it was 425.

“Odd-even may be extended if necessary. I would like to appeal to the Opposition not to oppose odd-even. Pollution has increased drastically. All of Delhi is demanding odd-even and at such a time the Opposition parties should support people’s wish.,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, a review meeting on the odd-even scheme – in which the city government was likely to discuss extending the ongoing edition of the scheme – was scheduled to he held on Wednesday. But it was called off, senior officials said.

Criticising the state governments in Punjab and Haryana for allegedly failing to have controlled instances of stubble burning, Kejriwal on Wednesday said, “The smoke coming from Haryana and Punjab because of the burning of stubble has polluted Delhi again. There was relatively less smoke in between for 3-4 days, but that was because of weather changes and rain in those states. Today, the instances of stubble burning have started again. I am highly disappointed that the states are not even obeying the directions given by the Supreme Court.”

Kejriwal’s comments on Wednesday came close on the heels of the Supreme Court issuing a notice to the Delhi government seeking daily data of the ongoing edition of the odd-even scheme in connection with a public interest litigation challenging its efficacy.

Last week, the Supreme Court had lashed out at the state governments in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for failing to have reduced stubble burning. Earlier, the top court had rebuked the Centre and the Delhi government for allegedly passing the buck when it came to Delhi’s annual air pollution crisis.

Many opposition leaders such as Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta had criticised the road space rationing scheme calling it a politically gimmick and an ‘election stunt’

PROSECUTION NUMBERS

On Wednesday, 552 individuals were prosecuted for violation of the odd-even scheme, taking the total number of fines to 3,834 so far.

The scheme was lifted for two days on November 11 and 12 in the light of the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev. It resumed on Wednesday and is scheduled to be enforced till Friday.

Under the scheme, private cars with even and odd registration numbers are restricted from plying on the roads in odd and even dates respectively, exempting cars driven by women and those with children in school uniforms.

The violation can attract a penalty of ₹4,000. The first two editions of the scheme were enforced in 2016.

