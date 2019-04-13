Mayor polls reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates this year

Councillors from only the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) will vie for the post of mayor in internal elections of all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi — North, South and East — scheduled on April 26 and 29.

As per the municipal rules, of the five-year term of a party that wins its elections, during the first year, only women will be selected as mayors. The third year is reserved for Scheduled Caste councillors, who could be men or women, and the other three years are open for everyone to contest.

Of the 272 municipal wards in Delhi, 46 are reserved for SC candidates. Of these 46 seats, 24 are reserved for women from the SC category.

Leaders in the municipal wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aware of the development said a few probable names have been shortlisted for the mayoral post.

The BJP is in power in the three municipalities.

For the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the names on the BJP shortlist are Sunita Kumar from Madipur, a private tuition teacher (according to her affidavit from the 2017 MCD elections), Kailash Sankla from Punjabi Bagh, a businessman; and Vinod Kumar from Kotla Mubarakpur, a social worker.

For elections to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the probable candidates are Rajesh Lawaria from Karol Bagh, a hosiery manufacturer; Avtar Singh from Civil Lines, a businessman; and Rakesh Kumar from East Patel Nagar, a civil contractor.

In East Delhi Municipal Corporation, these are Kiran Vaidya from Trilokpuri, whose affidavit submitted for the last municipal polls says she is self-employed. Hari Prakash Bahadur from Saboli works for the power distribution company and Anju Kamal Kant from Vishwas Nagar is a housewife.

The municipal corporations will not just choose a mayor each for themselves, but deputy mayors and three members of their Standing Committees as well.

April 18 is the date to file nominations, withdrawals and finalisation for all of them in the three municipalities.

While the election at SDMC is scheduled for April 26, the elections for the North and South municipal bodies are scheduled for April 29.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 05:08 IST