Meerut man arrested for killing school teacher in Delhi’s Bawana

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a school teacher in Rohini’s Bawana area last month, police said Thursday.

The accused was identified as Shehzad Saifi alias Kalu, a resident of Meerut, they added.

On October 29, Saifi, along with his two associates, had shot dead Sunita (38), a government school teacher, at Bawana, AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police, (Crime) said.

Sunita’s husband Manjeet had planned her killing as she was against his relationship with another woman. Police have already arrested four persons -- Manjeet, Angel Gupta, Rajeev and Deepak – in the case, Singla added.

According to police, Deepak hired killers from Meerut. He asked his uncle, Dharmender, who agreed to kill Sunita for Rs 10 lakh, the officer said. Dharmender recruited Shehzad and Vishal. On that day, all three gunned down Sunita while she was on her way to school, he said.

On Tuesday, police received information that Shehzad would be coming to old Seema Puri area and at around 8 pm, he was apprehended, Singla said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that on October 25, they came to Bawana to kill Sunita, however, she had already left for school by the time they reached due to which they rescheduled their plan for October 29, he said. Dharmender and Vishal are in Abdullahpur Jail, Meerut, Singla added.

