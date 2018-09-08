Microbreweries, land pooling, sale of returned flats get DDA nod

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a meeting on Friday cleared the decks for the implementation of land pooling policy that will unlock 20,000 hectares in the city’s periphery to create 1.7 million housing units.

The land-owning agency also allowed setting up of microbreweries in the city and disposal of at least 7,800 DDA flats that were returned by buyers in the earlier housing schemes.

Friday’s meeting was chaired by lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal. “DDA cleared the much-awaited land pooling policy today for approval by the Central government. Delhi will get 17 lakh new houses in the land pooling areas. Over 5 lakh houses for the economically weaker sections. Lakhs of farmers to be benefitted,” the L-G’s office later tweeted.

Despite opposition from various stakeholders, the DDA has retained the clause to restrict the Floor Area Ratio in residential areas to 200, citing scarcity of water in the city. “The FAR of 200 is recommended for the development in the land pooling policy keeping in view availability of water, requirement of land for physical and social infrastructure and impact on environment,” a statement issued by the L-G office read.

The DDA, which will act as a facilitator and planner, will prepare the sector plan for the implementation of the policy. Each sector will be 250-300 hectare in size. “Land pooling will be implemented sector-wise. A sector will be considered for land pooling only if it has a minimum of 70% contiguous land of the developable area,” an official said.

According to DDA officials, new developments will have to comply with the green building norms as prescribed in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021. “A minimum 10% of all energy consumption shall be through solar power or other renewable energy sources,” the official said.

Permission to microbreweries

The land-owning agency approved the amendment in the city’s master plan for setting up of microbreweries up to 500litre/day capacity in the national capital. The proposal, which was approved by the Delhi government three years back, was approved by the DDA’s technical committee in January this year. However, microbreweries couldn’t be set up in Delhi as brewery and portable spirits were listed in the prohibited list. “As per the amendment, microbreweries will be allowed provided they have all the necessary permissions,” said another DDA official.

The amendment will now be put in public domain for suggestions/objections. DDA officials say that it will take a few months before the modification is notified.

Disposal of 7,876 DDA flats

The land-owning agency also decided to sell 7,876 surrendered flats, mostly those belonging to the Lower Income Groups (LIG), to bulk buyers from government and public sector undertakings. The DDA officials say, 794 flats will be allotted to the Central Industrial Security Force. “The remaining flats will be first offered to government and PSUs at the same rate as they were offered to the CISF, with the option of amalgamation of two flats. They will later be offered to non-government organisations,” a press statement released by the DDA stated.

Commercial activities in in-situ rehabilitation

The master plan allows in-situ rehabilitation of slum and JJ clusters. The DDA officials say there was no clarity on the nature of commercial activities permitted in the redeveloped area. “All commercial activities will be permitted in the commercial centre but it will depend upon the viability while ensuring that local level facilities are not compromised,” said the official.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 02:36 IST