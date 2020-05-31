e-paper
Missing boy's body found in garbage with face smashed in Delhi's Gokalpuri

Missing boy’s body found in garbage with face smashed in Delhi’s Gokalpuri

Police said the boy’s face was smashed with a stone.

delhi Updated: May 31, 2020 07:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The brother said the boy would remain out for days.
The brother said the boy would remain out for days.(HT Archives. Representative image )
         

A 12-year-old boy’s body was found lying in a pile of garbage in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri on Saturday seven days after he went missing from Ghaziabad’s Loni, around 5km away, police said and added a preliminary inquiry suggested some drug addicts may have murdered him.

Police said the boy’s face was smashed with a stone. “The body was sent for post mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. ..he was identified by his brother. They live in Loni with their mother who works as a housemaid. Their father died a few years ago... he told police the deceased hung out with some boys in Gokalpuri who have substance abuse problems,” deputy police commissioner (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The brother said the boy would remain out for days. “It is suspected that the boy was killed over some fight within the group. It looks like they killed him with a stone and then left his body near the garbage. We have formed teams to nab the suspects. CCTV footage has been collected and all those who were last seen with the boy are being identified.”

