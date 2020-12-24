e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Mob vandalises Delhi Jal Board office; 30 detained

Mob vandalises Delhi Jal Board office; 30 detained

The AAP said that the accused were supporters of the BJP. The BJP has denied the allegation

delhi Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP leader and vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha.
AAP leader and vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha.(ANI File)
         

Around 30 people have been detained after a mob allegedly vandalised the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday afternoon. An FIR in connection with the incident is yet to be registered, the police said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the accused were supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has denied the allegation.

“After this they entered the complex and broke into my office, they vandalised the entire office, broke furniture, glass, doors , windows, office machinery and injured people. They also threatened staff workers,” said Raghav Chadha, AAP spokesperson and vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

Chadha also shared photos and videos in his social media handles.

Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar said that the party workers had staged a “peaceful protest” against problems concerning water tanker and those who vandalised the office were not BJP supporters.

“It was a call for protest by the BJP. There was some scuffle, manhandling and vandalism. Some police personnel have been injured and we are getting them medically examined. So far we have no reports of AAP members or other public persons getting injured. We have detained about 30 of these protesters. We are registering an FIR at DBG Road police station,” said a senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified.

tags
top news
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In