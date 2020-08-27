e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Light rain likely in Delhi today

Light rain likely in Delhi today

Authorities in Delhi are also monitoring the water level in the Yamuna river. The water level has reached 203.7 metres, which is close to the warning mark of 204.5 metres

delhi Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The city is expected to receive moderate to heavy showers from Thursday morning.
The city is expected to receive moderate to heavy showers from Thursday morning.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

According to a Regional Meteorological Centre alert Thursday morning, the Capital is likely to see only light rain during the day.

“The forecast of rain has shifted to Thursday morning,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Also Read:Heavy rain warning for NW, central India; Rain over Delhi delayed but likely today, says IMD

Authorities in Delhi are also monitoring the water level in the Yamuna river. The water level has reached 203.7 metres, which is close to the warning mark of 204.5 metres.

IMD has predicted intense spells of rain in many parts of northwest India between August 26 and August 28. Scientists explained that the monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active, south of its normal position and likely to remain active for the next two or three days. Apart from this, there is a convergence of lower level south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over north-west India till August 28. In Delhi, the peak rainfall activity due to this will take place between August 27 and August 28.

tags
top news
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
Indian-origin girl Neha Shukla invents social distancing alarm; wins rave reviews
Indian-origin girl Neha Shukla invents social distancing alarm; wins rave reviews
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In