More autonomy likely for Delhi government school bodies

The Delhi government may soon grant more autonomy to school management committees (SMCs) in state-run schools, provided that students’ parents make up 75% of its membership.

This was stated in an affidavit that the government’s directorate of education filed with the Delhi high court last month.

The Right to Education Act, 2009 mandates an SMC in every government-funded school. It should consist of 16 members of which 12 are elected representatives of parents, and the rest would be the head of the school, a teacher, a social worker, a local councillor or MLA. A monitoring body, the SMC also prepares and recommends the school development plan.

The affidavit was filed on February 22 in reply to a petition that claimed that the SMCs were defunct in government schools.

Rejecting this, the DoE said in the affidavit, “Circulars have been issued from time to time for effective functioning of SMC and the SMCs have been performing the functions as laid down in the Act and Rules.”

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 02:00 IST