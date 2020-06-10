More Covid-19 beds in 22 Delhi pvt hospitals, rates will be displayed

delhi

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 03:54 IST

The Delhi government has ordered 22 private hospitals in the city to reserve more than 20% beds for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding 2,015 isolation beds to the city’s total. The decision was taken after consulting with the hospitals. “It is decided in consultation with the 22 private hospitals to allocate more than 20% beds for treatment of Covid-19. Accordingly, MSs (medical superintendents) of these hospitals are directed to admit Covid-19 patients as per revised allocation of beds and update data on Delhi Corona app with immediate effect” the order reads.

The Delhi government had ordered 117 hospitals across the city with more than 50 beds to reserve 20% of their bed-strength for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The 22 hospitals include three branches of Fortis hospitals and four of Max hospitals.

As per the government order, Fortis Vasant Kunj will become a completely Covid-19 hospital and will be adding beds. Around 80% beds in Batra hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional area have to be reserved, around 60% beds in Holy Family hospital, and between 25 to 50% beds in the other hospitals will have to be reserved.

The 200 beds in Max Smart Superspeciality hospital was already dedicated for the treatment of Covid-19.

So far, of the 117 hospitals that had been asked to reserve Covid-19 beds in Delhi government’s initial May 24 order, 91 have so far agreed to do so as on Tuesday, according to data on Delhi Corona App.

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered all Delhi government-run and private hospitals with 50 beds or more to put up a 12x10-feet flexboard at the entry gate. The board has to say, “Important Notice. 1) For latest information on vacant beds in this hospital: Download Delhi Corona mobile app. Go to www.delhifightscorona.in/beds. Call 1031. If a hospital refuses a bed even though the app shows there are vacant beds in the hospital, you can call 1031 to file a complaint.”

The government had earlier ordered private hospitals to prominently display the charges for various treatments and procedures for Covid-19.

The message further reads, “2) If you have tested positive for corona and your symptoms are mild, then you can recover at home though home isolation. If you do not have sufficient facilities at home to undergo home isolation, you can be admitted to our Covid Care Centre. Only Patients with severe symptoms need to be admitted to the hospital.”

The government had asked all hospitals in the city to discharge any mild and asymptomatic cases admitted to make space in the hospitals last week.

The message to be displayed on the flex also says, “3) If you have severe symptoms of corona but have not been tested yet, or if the results are pending, do not panic. Hospitals cannot refuse to admit a patient with severe symptoms of corona. If a hospital refuses to admit you, call 1031 and file a complaint.”

The government had this week ordered that no hospital should refuse a patient with Covid-19 like symptoms even if they do not have a positive report.