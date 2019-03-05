Museum on unsung freedom fighters opens at Red Fort

A museum paying homage to the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle was inaugurated at the Red Fort by Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma on Monday.

This is the fifth in a series of recently inaugurated museums at the Red Fort complex.

‘Azadi Ke Diwane’, created by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is a state-of-the-art, informative and educational exhibition, involving multisensory technologies.

Divided into 22 zones, the two-storeyed museum has more than 150 panels, four audio visuals, archival data, the Andaman jail experience, panels of women and child martyrs, touch-screen kiosks and digital tribute kiosks. There is also a tribute room with digital candles.

“This museum is for remembering the martyrs, those who were sent to the Andamans and all revolutionaries whose names do not figure in the history books. The commentaries, audio-visuals and films narrate many an inspiring story,” professor Kapil Kumar, director Centre for Freedom Struggle and Diaspora Studies, IGNOU, the chief historian of the museum, said.

Saurav Bhaik, CEO of Tagbin, the experiential company that has designed the museum, maintained that the objective behind opening this museum was to recreate the atrocities and the torture freedom fighters had to undergo.

“We have deliberately kept the interiors dimly lit to reflect the pain of these unsung heroes. We wanted to transport visitors to that era and for that we has to use a combination of light, colour, audio-visuals and archival data,” he said.

