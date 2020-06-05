NDMC forms staff welfare cell for providing assistance to Covid positive officials

delhi

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:50 IST

In light of a large number of employees at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) testing positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the civic body on Friday set up an eight-member ‘Staff Welfare Cell’ to facilitate treatment and provide necessary assistance to its Covid-19 positive officials and staffers.

The municipal body has also formed a four-member ‘Core Group’ to review the Covid-19 situation in the NDMC and also deal with critical cases.

Director (welfare), NDMC, RP Gupta will serve as the nodal officer of the welfare cell—which would be responsible for providing all necessary assistance for proper medical treatment to Covid-19 positive officials and employees of the municipal body

“All HODs (heads of departments) of NDMC will provide details of Covid-19 positive or suspected case to NDMC Staff Welfare Cell. The Cell will maintain department-wise detail of such officials and contact the patient or his family members for facilitating treatment for Covid-19 including testing, consultancy, and hospitalisation if required. A regular follow-up will also be done by the members of the Cell,” an NDMC statement said.

At least 57 employees of NDMC, included six people that tested positive on Friday, have contracted Covid-19 so far. Out of these, four employees have died, while two have succumbed to the deadly infection. On May 28, the NDMC had to seal its headquarter building on Sansad Marg after six employees had tested Covid-19 positive there. The headquarter building was opened on Monday (June 1).

The newly-formed welfare cell will ensure that the families of the infected employees have access to the supply of essential goods and medicine. According to the NDMC statement, it will also be responsible for arranging psychological counselling, providing moral support to the infected employees and their family members with assistance from director(medical services), Charak Palika Hospital.

Meanwhile, the ‘Core Group’ set up by the NDMC will include medical officer( health), director(MS), director(welfare), and director(coordination, Covid cell).

”The Core Group will meet on every alternate day to review the situation of Covid-19 cases. The Core Group is also mandated to suggest ways and means to further contain the Covid-19 cases for better management,” the statement said.