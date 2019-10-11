e-paper
NGO claims Delhi MLAs have become ‘less accessible’

In the report by Praja Foundation, it was claimed that the overall average score of MLAs in Delhi has fallen from 58.8% in 2016 to 53.8% in 2019. It also stated that the accessibility of the MLAs has declined to 49.20% in 2019 from 64% in 2016.

Of the 70 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, 66 are from AAP while four are from the BJP. The report assessed 60 of the total 70 MLAs. Cabinet ministers such as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were not included in the
A report released by an NGO on Thursday claimed that the performance of legislators in Delhi in terms of accessibility, perception of corruption, issues raised in the Assembly and criminal record has declined over the past four and a half years.

In the report by Praja Foundation, it was claimed that the overall average score of MLAs in Delhi has fallen from 58.8% in 2016 to 53.8% in 2019. It also stated that the accessibility of the MLAs has declined to 49.20% in 2019 from 64% in 2016. The report was based on RTI applications filed over the year and a survey of 27,121 people of Delhi, said Praja Foundation director Milind Mhaske.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, rejected the report, saying the Praja Foundation is a “BJP-leaning” organisation. “For many years, we have maintained that Praja Foundation is a BJP-leaning organisation and their surveys are biased and in favour of the BJP. We do not participate in any of their surveys,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP spokesperson and MLA from Greater Kailash.

survey. The Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel and deputy speaker Rakhi Birla too were not assessed for the survey.

Citing their report, Praja Foundation said the attendance of MLAs in the Delhi Assembly has fallen from 92.4% in 2016 to 80.30% in 2019. “Citizens feel that MLAs have become less accessible to them. Also, 33 of 60 MLAs ranked for performance have a criminal record as of December 31, 2018.”

Refuting Bharadwaj’s allegation of bias, Mhaske said, “We have a track record of 20 years and it is not new for the ruling dispensation to accuse the NGO of leaning towards the opposition.”

