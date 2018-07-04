Nights to get warmer in Delhi as rains likely to vanish till Sunday, says weather dept

Nights are expected to get warmer over the next few days in the national Capital, as the monsoon rains are likely to vanish till Sunday, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

“Even though there won’t be any drastic change in the day temperature over the next seven days at least, the night temperature is expected to rise by a few notches,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist of the regional weather forecasting centre.

On Tuesday, while the day temperature was recorded to be 36.7 degrees Celsius, which was normal, the night temperature stood at 23.6 degrees Celsius, which was at least four degrees below the normal.

According to the IMD’s forecast, the night temperature could shoot up to 29 degrees – a rise of at least six degrees – by Sunday. The day temperature would remain around 37 and 38 degrees.

“This is because the cloud cover won’t allow the heat to radiate at night. Usually the heat accumulates during the day and is radiated at night. This makes the days warmer and nights cooler. But when there is cloud cover, the day temperature doesn’t shoot up but the nights get warmer,” said an official.

Even though the meteorological department is expecting some very light rain or a drizzle on Wednesday, the monsoon rains are likely to vanish after that. The next spell of rains is again expected to hit Delhi on Sunday.

“There is a possibility of drizzle and very light rain on Wednesday too. But thereafter we would have to wait for a few more days to get the next spell of rain,” said Srivastava.