e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / ‘Not afraid of such cowardly attacks’: Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident

‘Not afraid of such cowardly attacks’: Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident

“The BJP should understand that the Aam Aadmi Party and my government are fully with the farmers till their last breath. We are not afraid of such cowardly attacks. I appeal to all the workers not to be provoked by such attacks of BJP, and show support to farmers,” the Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

delhi Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI Photo)
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come out all guns blazing against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an incident of vandalism at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office. AAP leader and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chaddha blamed the BJP for the attack, saying it was carried out due to the party’s stand against the farm laws.

AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined in, calling the attack shameful. Kejriwal also said that he and his party are not afraid of such cowardly attacks.

“The BJP should understand that the Aam Aadmi Party and my government are fully with the farmers till their last breath. We are not afraid of such cowardly attacks. I appeal to all the workers not to be provoked by such attacks of BJP, and show support to farmers,” the AAP chief tweeted in Hindi.

 

Earlier, Chadha had tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and blood stains on the floor at the DJB’s headquarters at Jhandewalan in New Delhi.

The DJB vice chairman also addressed a press briefing after the incident where he alleged that the attackers warned AAP to not speak in support of the farmers who were protesting against the central government’s farm reforms. Chadha reiterated that the party’s support against the removal of the three reforms would continue.

On the other hand, the BJP has denied the charges with party spokesperson Virendra Babar pointing out that Kejriwal’s party had itself planned the attack and is now blaming the BJP. “The Delhi Police has detained party unit chief Adesh Gupta and many workers, but we are not afraid of these tactics,” Babar added.

tags
top news
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In