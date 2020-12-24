‘Not afraid of such cowardly attacks’: Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident

delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come out all guns blazing against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an incident of vandalism at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office. AAP leader and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chaddha blamed the BJP for the attack, saying it was carried out due to the party’s stand against the farm laws.

AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined in, calling the attack shameful. Kejriwal also said that he and his party are not afraid of such cowardly attacks.

“The BJP should understand that the Aam Aadmi Party and my government are fully with the farmers till their last breath. We are not afraid of such cowardly attacks. I appeal to all the workers not to be provoked by such attacks of BJP, and show support to farmers,” the AAP chief tweeted in Hindi.

ये बेहद शर्मनाक है



भाजपा समझ ले कि आम आदमी पार्टी और मेरी सरकार पूरी तरह से अंतिम साँस तक किसानों के साथ है।इस तरह के कायरना हमलों से हम नहीं डरते।मेरी सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि भाजपा के इस तरह के हमलों से उत्तेजित ना हों, संयम बरतें और पूरी तरह से किसानों का साथ दें https://t.co/4FvRWRwVt1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2020

Earlier, Chadha had tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and blood stains on the floor at the DJB’s headquarters at Jhandewalan in New Delhi.

The DJB vice chairman also addressed a press briefing after the incident where he alleged that the attackers warned AAP to not speak in support of the farmers who were protesting against the central government’s farm reforms. Chadha reiterated that the party’s support against the removal of the three reforms would continue.

On the other hand, the BJP has denied the charges with party spokesperson Virendra Babar pointing out that Kejriwal’s party had itself planned the attack and is now blaming the BJP. “The Delhi Police has detained party unit chief Adesh Gupta and many workers, but we are not afraid of these tactics,” Babar added.