NSUI stalls Metro at Delhi’s Vishwavidyalaya station, demands fare cut for students

Member of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Monday halted a Metro train at the Vishwavidyalaya station demanding fare concession for students.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, around 10-12 people jumped onto the tracks at around 12.30 pm when a train had just halted at the station. “They (protesters) were swiftly removed and handed over to police at 12.48 pm. Train services were regulated during this period but were restored to normal on entire the Yellow Line soon,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

NSUI Delhi in-charge Akshay Lakra said, “The Delhi Metro is costliest under the BJP government’s tenure. NSUI is willing to do anything for the interests of the students.”

The protesters were taken to the Kashmere Gate police station. They were later released after signing surety bonds.

