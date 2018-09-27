On NGT directions, Ghaziabad administration seals meat export unit in Dasna

The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday sealed Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd at Dasna, in response to recent directions passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Petitioner Shailesh Singh, an RTI activist, had moved the NGT in 2016, contending that the unit was violating environment norms and causing pollution. He later filed a contempt petition as well.

The NGT, on September 18, directed the Ghaziabad district magistrate to comply with the order, and a team from the administration and the pollution control board sealed the unit in Dasna.

“In the aforesaid circumstances, we deem it just and proper to order that respondent no 3 M/S Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Limited, Hapur Road, Dasna, Ghaziabad be closed down forthwith. Further, for non-complying and running of the unit, since passing of the judgment dated 26th May, 2017, till date, we deem it proper to impose an environmental compensation on respondent no 3 for an amount of Rs 10 lakh, which shall be deposited with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within 15 days,” the tribunal said in its order.

“The initial action against the erring units was taken by the Ghaziabad district magistrate, but there was no subsequent action. The matter later reached the Supreme Court and then the NGT. I had to move a contempt petition to get the officials to act against the unit,” Singh said.

The tribunal also came down heavily on officials of the CPCB and the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and termed it “flagrant disobedience and deliberate non-compliance”. The tribunal, in May 2017, had ordered a joint inspection of the unit by a team comprising officials of the CPCB, the UPPCB and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) within three months.

Officials of Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

