e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Over 400 inmates released from Tihar jail to ‘reduce overcrowding’ in light of Covid-19

Over 400 inmates released from Tihar jail to ‘reduce overcrowding’ in light of Covid-19

delhi Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Over 400 prisoners from Delhi’s Tihar jail complex were released on Saturday in a bid to “reduce overcrowding” in light of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, jail authorities said.

Of the 419 prisoners released, 356 were released on a 45-day interim bail, while 63 others were released on an eight-week emergency parole.

This is the first batch of prisoners to be released after the jail officials had said a few days earlier that they would be letting out nearly 3,000 inmates to ease congestion in the prison complex.

“The interim bail is for 45 days. The emergency parole is for eight weeks,” a senior jail official said. More prisoners would be released over the next few days, the official added.

Earlier, inmates were entitled to only four-week parole but the Delhi government amended the prison rules to decongest the prisons in light of Covid-19.

With over 18,000 inmates, the Tihar jail is the most overcrowded prison complex across Delhi. The jail complex has a capacity of housing only 10,000 prisoners,

Sandeep Goel, director general, Delhi Prisons, had earlier said the inmates would be released after officials observe their conduct inside the prison, and records from the time they were last out of prison. The released inmates do not include hardened and dangerous criminals. Those who were awarded less than seven years of a prison sentence( for non-heinous crimes) would be considered for this release, he had said.

top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news