Over 5,500 marshals to be deployed in Delhi buses for women safety

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 07:59 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced deployment of over 5,500 ex-home guards as marshals on the Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses plying in the national capital to ensure the safety of women.

Speaking to ex-home guards, who had gathered at his residence, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The process to recruit marshals is expected to be completed before Diwali. After deployment, I hope you will fulfil your the responsibility of ensuring women safety in buses.”

Priority will be given to those who have served as a home guards for at least three years, the CM added. In a tweet, he also appealed to the home guards to be sincere in fulfilling their duty.

Recently, Kejriwal has been announcing a slew of measures to woo the voters ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 07:59 IST