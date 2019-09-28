Over 5,500 marshals to be deployed in Delhi buses for women safety
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the home guards to be sincere in fulfilling their duty once deployed.delhi Updated: Sep 28, 2019 07:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced deployment of over 5,500 ex-home guards as marshals on the Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses plying in the national capital to ensure the safety of women.
Speaking to ex-home guards, who had gathered at his residence, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The process to recruit marshals is expected to be completed before Diwali. After deployment, I hope you will fulfil your the responsibility of ensuring women safety in buses.”
Priority will be given to those who have served as a home guards for at least three years, the CM added. In a tweet, he also appealed to the home guards to be sincere in fulfilling their duty.
Recently, Kejriwal has been announcing a slew of measures to woo the voters ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year.
First Published: Sep 28, 2019 07:59 IST