Over 50% candidates from Delhi skills programme hired at job fair

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:04 IST

As many as 267 out of 450 candidates enrolled in the Delhi Skill Development Programme, an initiative under the social welfare department of the Delhi government, got placement in a job fair organised on Friday, a government press communique stated.

The programme focuses on health and hospitality sectors as, currently, there are more job opportunities in these sector, senior government officials said. They added that 450 candidates were enrolled in the first batch of the three-month programme of whom 267 landed jobs in Friday’s fair.

At present, the programmes are being organised at centres in Tilak Nagar, Geeta Colony, East of Kailash, Sundar Nagri, Madipur, Rohini and Palam, said Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

He further said that this year the Delhi government wants to set up at least two skill development centres in each of the 11 revenue districts. “More editions of such job fair will be organised in the days to come,” he said.

