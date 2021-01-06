Panel on Yamuna asks for a report of ammonia sources in the river by January 10

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:20 IST

The National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to identify pollution sources leading to high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna river and submit a report by January 10.

The directions were issued, after Delhi Jal Board (DJB) alleged that Haryana had not stopped discharging industrial pollutants in the river despite repeated reminders. In a letter written by the DJB last week, the department had urged the CPCB to take immediate remedial measures to control the pollution being released into the river.

“It has also been reported that the reason primarily is the industrial effluent/untreated domestic sewage entering river Yamuna through drains number 6 and 8 and through the Rohtak regulator,” the panel, comprising former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan, said.

It added, “Considering the recurring nature of the problem, it is incumbent upon the CPCB and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to put in place a robust surveillance system, particularly during the critical winter months, for monitoring the activities of the industries and the functioning of STPs and also take coercive action against defaulting units.”

The panel asked the CPCB to associate with Haryana pollution board and depute a team to identify point sources of pollution leading to high levels of ammoniacal nitrogen in the Yamuna and submit a report by January 10.

The Yamuna monitoring panel has also taken up the matter with the chief secretary of Haryana, requesting him to direct authorities to take immediate action to prevent the flow of untreated sewage and industrial effluent from Haryana into river Yamuna.

The DJB said that the high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna had forced them to reduce or stop water production at its plants at least five times this year, which had affected water supply in several parts of the city.

According to officials, the DJB’s water treatment plants can treat up to 0.9 parts per million ammonia concentration in the river water.